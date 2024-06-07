PM Modi quips on Opposition's charge, says 'I hope EVM is alive' | Top quotes

Newly elected MPs of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance on Friday elected Narendra Modi as their leader, paving the way for him to take oath as prime minister for a third term. Besides NDA MPs, senior leaders of the alliance, including chief ministers, were part of the meeting where Defence Minister Rajnath Singh proposed a resolution in support of Modi's leadership, with allies and MPs endorsed it.
- NDA has always given a corruption-free, reform-oriented stable government to the country. Congress-led UPA changed their name but they have been known for their corruption. Even after changing their names, the country has not forgiven them, the country has rejected them...I can say that because of their one-point agenda of opposing just one person, the people of the country have made them sit in the Opposition...
- Even after 10 years, Congress could not touch the figure of 100 seats. If we combine the 2014, 2019 and 2024 elections, Congress did not even get as many seats as BJP got in this election. I can clearly see the people of the INDI alliance were sinking slowly earlier, now they are going to sink at a fast pace...
- India at this moment only trusts NDA. ...If I keep NDA on one side & the aspirations and resolves of people of India, then I would say — NDA: New India, Developed India, Aspirational India...
- We were neither defeated nor are we defeated. But our behaviour after the 4th shows our identity that we know how to digest victory. Our values are such that we do not develop frenzy in the lap of victory and neither do we have the values of mocking the defeated. We protect the victorious and we do not have the perversion of mocking the defeated. These are our values. You can ask any child whose government was in power before the Lok Sabha Elections? He will say NDA. Then ask him who formed the govt after 2024, and he will say NDA...Pehle bhi NDA thi, aaj bhi NDA hai, aur kal bhi NDA hai'...Even after 10 years, Congress could not touch the figure of 100 seats..."
- I believe that if we look at the results of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, from every parameter, the world believes that this is NDA's 'Mahavijay'.
- When results were coming out on 4th June, I was busy with work. Phone calls started coming in later. I asked someone, numbers are fine, tell me EVM zinda hai ki mar gaya. These people (Opposition) had decided to ensure that people stop believing in democracy and democratic process of India. They continuously abused EVM. I thought they would take out the funeral procession of the EVM. But by the evening of 4th June, unko taale lag gaye. EVM ne unko chup kar diya. This is the strength of India's democracy, its fairness...I hope I won't get to hear about EVM for 5 years. But when we go into 2029, perhaps they will again harp about EVM...The country will never forgive them.
- NDA is a group committed to the nation first. It must have been assembled in the beginning after a long period of 30 years. But today I can say that NDA is an organic alliance in the political system of India and great leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Parkash Singh Badal, Balasaheb Thackeray...who sown the seed, today the people of India have watered the trust of NDA and turned that seed into a fruitful one. We all have the legacy of such great leaders and we are proud of it. In the past 10 years, we have tried to move forward with the same legacy, the same values of NDA and to take the country forward...
- I assure the people of the country that the majority they gave us to run the government, it will be our effort that we will strive towards consensus and leave no stone unturned towards taking the country forward...NDA has completed around 3 decades, it is no ordinary thing...I can say that this is the most successful alliance.
- ...There are 10 states in our country where the number of our tribal brothers is decisively high, NDA is serving in 7 out of these 10 states...Whether it is Goa or Northeast, where the number of Christians is decisively high, NDA has got the opportunity to serve in those states as well..."
- When I was speaking in this House in 2019, you all chose me as the leader, then I emphasized one thing which is trust. Today, when you are giving me this role, it means that the bridge of trust between us is strong. This relationship is on a strong foundation of trust and this is the biggest asset...
- I am very fortunate that all of have unanimously chosen me as the leader of NDA. You all have given me a new responsibility and I am very grateful to you...
- We are committed to principle of 'sarva dharma sambhava' (all religions are equal): Narendra Modi at NDA parliamentary party meet
- The lakhs of workers who have worked day and night, today from this central hall, I bow down and salute them...
- I express my heartfelt gratitude to all the leaders of the constituent parties present in this assembly hall, all the newly elected MPs and our Rajya Sabha MPs. It is a matter of happiness for me that I have had the opportunity to welcome such a large group here today. All those leaders who have come victorious deserve congratulations.