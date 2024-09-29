PM Modi dials Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, inquires about his health

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) PM Modi and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (September 29) spoke to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge after the latter fell ill during a public rally in Jammu and Kashmir. While addressing a gathering of hundreds in Kathua, ahead of the third phase of voting for the assembly elections, the Congress President felt dizzy and nearly fainted but was supported by his security personnel and fellow Congress leaders. Kharge, however, resumed his speech after drinking a glass of water.

His son, Chittapur MLA Priyank Kharge, shared an update about his father’s health. Posting on X (formerly Twitter), he said, "Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge felt slightly unwell while addressing a public meeting in Jasrota, Jammu & Kashmir. He has been checked by his medical team, and apart from slightly low blood pressure, he is doing well."

"Extremely grateful for everyone's concern. His resolve, along with people’s good wishes, keeps him going strong," he added.

'Will stay alive till PM Modi is removed...'

Later, Kharge expressed his determination, stating that he would not die anytime soon and would remain active until Prime Minister Narendra Modi is ousted from power. "We will fight to restore statehood. I am 83 years old, I am not going to die so early. I will stay alive till PM Modi is removed from power," he said.

"These people (Central Government) never wanted to conduct the elections. They would have done it within a couple of years if they wanted to. They started preparing for elections after the order of the Supreme Court... They did want elections. They wanted to operate a remote-controlled government via the Lieutenant Governor... PM Modi did not give anything to the youth of India in the last 10 years. Can you believe in a person who cannot bring back your prosperity in 10 years? If a BJP leader comes in front of you, ask them if they brought prosperity or not," he added.