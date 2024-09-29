Kharge's health deteriorates during poll rally in J-K: 'Will stay alive till PM Modi is removed...' | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/X Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections 2024: Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge fell ill during the election campaign in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. While giving a speech, he felt dizzy and almost fainted. His security personnel and fellow Congress leaders immediately attended to him, due to which the election campaign was halted for some time.

Kharge was delivering a speech in Kathua's Jasrota ahead of the third phase of elections in Jammu and Kashmir. He felt unwell and started breathing heavily. However, after having a sip of water, Kharge returned back to his speech, but finished it quickly.

Notably, the Congress is contesting the Jammu and Kashmir assembly election in alliance with the National Conference.

'Will stay alive till PM Modi is removed...'

Later, Kharge expressed his determination, stating that he would not die anytime soon and would remain active until Prime Minister Narendra Modi is ousted from power. "We will fight to restore statehood. I am 83 years old, I am not going to die so early. I will stay alive till PM Modi is removed from power," he said.

"These people (Central Government) never wanted to conduct the elections. They would have done it within a couple of years if they wanted to. They started preparing for elections after the order of the Supreme Court... They did want elections. They wanted to operate a remote-controlled government via the Lieutenant Governor... PM Modi did not give anything to the youth of India in the last 10 years. Can you believe in a person who cannot bring back your prosperity in 10 years? If a BJP leader comes in front of you, ask them if they brought prosperity or not," he added.

