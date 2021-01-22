Image Source : INDIA TV PM Modi to interact with COVID vaccination drive beneficiaries in Varanasi today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with beneficiaries and vaccinators of the COVID vaccination drive in Varanasi on Friday through video conferencing. The participants will share their first-hand experience of vaccination with the PM.

The interaction follows continuous dialogue and discussion by the Prime Minister with scientists, political leaders, officials, and other stakeholders to proactively ensure smooth conduct of the world’s largest vaccination drive.

"The world's largest vaccination drive is underway in India. Our frontline warriors are getting vaccinated across the nation. At 1:15 PM tomorrow, 22nd January, I would interact with beneficiaries and vaccinators of Covid vaccination drive in Varanasi, via video conferencing," Modi tweeted.

"This interaction would give first-hand opportunity to hear their experiences as well as feedback. I would urge you all to watch tomorrow's interaction," he added.

Varanasi is Modi's Lok Sabha constituency.

He had launched the nationwide inoculation drive on January 16 with over three crore healthcare and frontline workers prioritised to get the jabs initially.

