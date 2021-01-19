PMAY-G: PM Modi to release financial assistance of Rs 2691 crore to 6.1 lakh beneficiaries in UP

Image Source : FILE IMAGE/PTI PMAY-G: PM Modi to release financial assistance of Rs. 2691 crores to 6.1 lakh beneficiaries in UP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release financial assistance of around Rs. 2691 crores to 6.1 lakh beneficiaries in Uttar Pradesh under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G) on Wednesday, January 20. The event scheduled to take place at 12 noon via video conferencing will also have Union Rural Development Minister and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister in attendance. The assistance would include the release of the first installment to 5.30 lakh beneficiaries and the second installment to 80 thousand beneficiaries who have already availed the first installment of assistance under PMAY-G.

According to an official press release, so far 1.26 crore houses have already been built across the country under the scheme. Under PMAY-G, each beneficiary is given a 100% grant of Rs.1.20 lakh (in plain areas) and Rs. 1.30 lakh (in Hilly States/North Eastern States/Difficult areas/UT of J&K and Ladakh/IAP/LWE districts), it said.

The beneficiaries of PMAY-G, in addition to the unit assistance, are also provided support of unskilled labour wages under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) and assistance of Rs. 12,000 for construction of toilets through Swachh Bharat Mission-Gramin (SBM-G), MGNREGS or any other dedicated source of funding, the press release read. The scheme has provisions for convergence with other schemes of Government of India and State/UTs for providing LPG connection under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Scheme, electricity connection, access to safe drinking water under Jal Jeevan Mission, etc, it said.

