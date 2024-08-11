PM Modi condoles death of Natwar Singh, remembers his rich contribution to diplomacy

Follow us on Image Source : X/ @NARENDRAMODI PM Narendra Modi along with veteran Congress leader K Natwar Singh (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (August 11) expressed grief over the passing of veteran Congress leader Natwar Singh. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Prime Minister extended his condolences while also remembering the deceased leader's significant contributions to the fields of diplomacy and foreign policy.

He said, "Pained by the passing away of Shri Natwar Singh Ji. He made rich contributions to the world of diplomacy and foreign policy. He was also known for his intellect as well as prolific writing. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti."



Significantly, Singh died after a prolonged illness on Saturday (August 10), his family sources said. He was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram for the past couple of weeks but breathed his last on Saturday around 11:30 pm.

"His son is there at the hospital, and many more family members are coming to Delhi from his native state for the last rites planned in Delhi. He was not keeping well for some time," a family source said. He died late Saturday night, the source said.



