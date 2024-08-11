K Natwar Singh, former external affairs minister, dies at 93

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Former external affairs minister K Natwar Singh

Former external affairs minister K Natwar Singh died after a prolonged illness, family sources said on Sunday. Singh, 93, breathed his last at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, where he had been getting treatement for the past couple of weeks, they said.

"His son is there at the hospital, and many more family members are coming to Delhi from his native state for the last rites planned in Delhi. He was not keeping well for some time," a family source said. He died late Saturday night, the source said.

Singh, a former Congress MP, was India’s External Affairs Minister for the period 2004-05 during the UPA-I government led by the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Singh, born in 1931 in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, was a veteran diplomat. He brought a wealth of experience in diplomacy to his political career. The Congress leader was also a prolific author on subjects ranging from the life of a maharaja to nuances of foreign affairs.

He authored several books including, 'The Legacy of Nehru: A Memorial Tribute' and 'My China Diary 1956-88'. His autobiography is titled 'One Life is Not Enough '.

In 1984, he was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 1984 for his service to the nation.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: Uddhav's convoy attacked with cow dung by MNS workers in response to 'betul nut attack' on Raj Thackeray