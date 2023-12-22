PM Modi to inaugurate BJP national office-bearers meeting in Delhi today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) PM Modi to inaugurate BJP national office-bearers meeting in Delhi

BJP office-bearers meet: A two-day meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) national office-bearers commenced in the national capital today as the ruling party took stock of its preparedness for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 and chalked out its upcoming programmes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the meeting on Friday, which is also being attended by the party's state presidents. Amit Malviya, in charge of BJPs media cell, will also give the presentation in the meeting.

PM Modi will inaugurate a two-day national office-bearers meeting of BJP today (December 22) evening at the BJP extension office. The officials said the meeting will discuss party's preparations for the Lok Sabha polls and there will be stocktaking of the results of the Assembly polls last month.

Who will chair the BJP meeting?

The two-day meeting will be chaired by BJP chief JP Nadda and will be attended by state chiefs, general secretaries, in-charges and other office-bearers. As per sources, the party will discuss strategy for Lok Sabha polls in the light of efforts by I.N.D.I bloc parties to contest the polls together.

Sources said there will also be a discussion on the training of elected representatives in the meeting.

BJP's meet with eye on LS polls 2024:

BJP president JP Nadda chaired the meeting in which the party's various 'morcha' (wings) and state units shared details of their ongoing organisational exercises and would be given directions by senior leaders with an eye on the polls.

The BJP won in three of the five states in a major boost to its campaign for the Lok Sabha polls. While drawing out campaign programmes, the party is expected to give special focus to southern states.

Discussion on Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra:

The meeting is also expected to review the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra. The ongoing 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan', a flagship central government programme aimed at ensuring saturation coverage of its numerous welfare schemes, the results of the recent five assembly polls, and the party's nationwide plans on the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee are among the issues likely to be discussed in the meeting.

