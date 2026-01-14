PM Modi attends Pongal at Union Minister L Murugan's residence, calls it global festival | Watch PM Modi also said the festival of Pongal stressed the importance of maintaining a harmonious balance between nature, family, and society.

PM Modi on Wednesday attended Pongal celebrations at Union Minister L Murugan’s residence and called it a global festival. He said Pongal, which gave the message of maintaining harmonious balance with nature, has emerged as a global festival, cherished by Tamilians world over.

PM Modi says pongal celebrates hard work of farmers

PM Modi said this festival celebrates the hard work of the farmers and expresses gratitude to the land and the Sun."The festival of Pongal reminds us that gratitude should go beyond mere words and become an integral part of our daily lives. When the Earth provides us with so much, it is our responsibility to cherish and protect it," PM Modi said at the celebrations that had Union Ministers, bureaucrats, and people from a cross-section of society in attendance.

He also added that around the world, the Tamil community and those who cherish Tamil culture celebrate Pongal with great enthusiasm, and he was proud to be among them.

PM Modi says Tamil culture was one of the oldest living civilisations

PM Modi said Tamil culture was one of the oldest living civilisations in the world and embodied centuries of wisdom and tradition that draw lessons from history to guide the way toward the future.

"Inspired by this legacy, today's India draws strength from its cultural roots as it moves forward. On this auspicious occasion of Pongal, we feel the spirit of trust and unity that is propelling India ahead is deeply connected to its culture and holds great respect for its land," the prime minister said.

PM Modi also said the festival of Pongal stressed the importance of maintaining a harmonious balance between nature, family, and society.

"Maintaining soil health, conserving water, and using resources wisely for future generations are essential. Initiatives like Mission LiFE, Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam, and Amrit Sarovar embody this very spirit and encourage us to uphold these values," the prime minister said.

