'Democracy can deliver, democracy has delivered': PM reinforces Indian democratic values at UNGA

PM Modi UNGA Speech: From the stage of the United Nations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday sought to showcase India's impregnable democracy while recalling his humble background as a 'little boy who once sold tea'. Addressing the 76th UNGA, PM Modi highlighted why India is referred to as the 'mother of democracy. In his fourth speech at the UNGA, PM Modi pointed out that it imperative to recognize that when India's growth is directly related to global development.

"The strength of our democracy is demonstrated by the fact that a little boy who at one time used to help his father at his tea stall at a railway station is today addressing the United Nations General Assembly for the fourth time as prime minister of India," he said.

"It is a country that has dozens of languages and hundreds of dialects, different lifestyles, and cuisine. This is the best example of a vibrant democracy. We have a great tradition of democracy that goes back thousands of years," PM Modi went on to add.

He also remembered Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay on his birthday (today) and spoke about the expansion of the self, moving from individual to society, the nation, and entire humanity. "Today is also the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, who gave the messages of integral humanism and Antyodaya. We are committed to his message of “expansion of the self, moving from individual to the society, the nation, and entire humanity”.

Talking about India's might in technology, he said, "India's tech innovations are helping the world whether it be ensuring financial inclusion through UPI or improving vaccination drive in the fight against covid through cowin app."

On vaccine, he said, "Through “Seva parmo dharm”, India has successfully overcome various constraints and innovated vaccines including the world’s first DNA vaccine. Also working on nasal vaccine and MNRA vaccine. This is possible through the hard work of various stakeholders including scientists, doctors, front-line workers, etc. Invited all to come to India and partner in this noble mission. "

"Aatmanirbhar Bharat is aimed at expanding global value chains. India is a trustworthy and democratic partner for global industrial diversification."

He said, "India is ensuring a balance between economy and ecology, and the world can take pride in India’s efforts to combat climate change."

PM Modi ended his speech at the 76th session with a quote by Nobel laureate Rabindra Nath Tagore, “Continue to work on your path without fear, and all weaknesses and apprehensions will vanish”.

