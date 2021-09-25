Follow us on Image Source : AP PM Modi at UNGA invites global manufacturers to come and make vaccines in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) here on Saturday invited the global manufacturers of vaccines to come and make vaccines in India, stressing that the country's "faith is to serve people".

"Understanding its responsibility towards humanity, India started giving vaccines to the needy in the world. I, here, invite the global manufacturers of vaccines to come and make the vaccine in India," PM Modi said.

He also announced that India has developed the first DNA vaccine, which can be given to people older than 12 years.

PM Modi stressed that despite having limited resources, "India is working aggressively towards vaccine development and manufacturing".

Modi had arrived in Washington on Wednesday for a three-day visit to the country on Wednesday, his first beyond neighbourhood since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister held bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris here. He also met his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison and Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga. PM Modi also participated in the first in-person Quad Summit in Washington after COVID-19.

He also held meetings with five global CEOs for potential investment in India on Thursday.

