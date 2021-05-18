PM Modi to conduct aerial survey of Cyclone Tauktae affected areas of Gujarat, Diu

Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI PM Modi will conduct an aerial survey of cyclone-affected areas of Gujarat, Diu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday conduct an aerial survey of the damage done by Cyclone Tauktae in Gujarat and Diu.

PM Modi will leave Delhi at around 9:30 am and land at Bhavnagar from where he will proceed for an aerial survey of Una, Diu, Jafarabad and Mahuva.

He will also hold a review meeting at Ahmedabad.

At least seven people were killed in Gujarat as the cyclone battered parts of the state and left behind a trail of destruction along the coast, uprooting electric poles and trees, and damaging several houses and roads, officials said.

After reviewing the situation, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani told reporters on Tuesday that despite such a high-intensity cyclone hitting the state, his government has managed to prevent any major loss to life or property as over two lakh people were already shifted to safer places.

(With inputs from PTI)

