PM Narendra Modi to address nation at 5 PM today

PM Modi to address nation at 5 PM today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation at 5 pm today. PM Modi has addressed the nation a number of times since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, offering suggestions to people and outlining measures his government has been taking to deal with the situation. He has also made new announcements at times in the address.

The information on his address was confirmed through the official Twitter handle of the Prime Minister's Office.

"Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi will address the nation at 5 PM today, 7th June," the Prime Minister's Office said on Twitter.

The prime minister is very likely to speak on the prevailing coronavirus situation in the country, as a number of states are in the process to unlock and resume normal activities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi may also speak about the vaccination drive across the country and how it is beneficial for the prevention of the third wave of the novel coronavirus.

India's COVID-19 situation at present

Meanwhile, India on Monday reported 1,00,636 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 61 days, taking the infection tally to 2,89,09,975, while the number of active cases dropped to 14,01,609, according to the Union Health Ministry's data stated. The death toll due to coronavirus reached 3,49,186 with 2,427 new fatalities, the lowest in around 45 days, the data updated at 8 am showed.

A total of 96,982 new cases were recorded in a span of 24 hours on April 6.

Also, 15,87,589 tests were conducted on Sunday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 36,63,34,111, while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 6.34 per cent.

The weekly positivity rate has declined to 6.21 per cent.

