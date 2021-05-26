Image Source : INDIA TV PM Modi addresses Virtual Vesak Global Celebrations on Buddha Purnima | LIVE

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addresses Virtual Vesak Global Celebrations on Buddha Purnima. As per an official release of the Prime Minister's office, (PMO), PM Modi's address is scheduled to start at 09:45 AM on Wednesday.

Over 50 most prominent Buddhist religious leaders from around the world also addressed the congregation.

"The event is being organised by the Culture Ministry in collaboration with the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) and will witness participation of all the supreme heads of the Buddhist Sanghas from around the world. Over 50 most prominent Buddhist religious leaders from around the world will address the congregation," PMO had said.

Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel and Minister of State for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju will also address the event. Buddha Purnima celebrations are being held through a virtual congregation owing to the impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Buddha Purnima is celebrated to mark the birth of Gautam Buddha, the founder of Buddhism. It is considered a 'triple-blessed day' - as Tathagata Gautam Buddha's birth, enlightenment, and Maha Parnirvana. Vesak- Buddha Poornima, is considered the Triple Blessed Day as it celebrates Tathagata Gautam Buddha's Birth, Enlightenment and Maha Parnirvana.

ALSO READ: Fungus colour should not lead to panic, look for causes and risks: Experts

Latest India News