PM Modi to address 75th 'Amrut Mahotsav' of Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul Sansthan today

Swaminarayan Gurukul Sansthan Amrut Mahotsav: Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul Rajkot Sansthan was established at Rajkot in 1948 by seer Shri Dharmajivandasji Swami.

December 24, 2022
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). PM Modi to address 75th 'Amrut Mahotsav' of Swaminarayan Gurukul Sansthan today.

Swaminarayan Gurukul Sansthan Amrut Mahotsav: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 75th Amrut Mahotsav of Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul Rajkot Sansthan via video-conferencing today (December 24), the PMO said.

Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul Rajkot Sansthan was established at Rajkot in 1948 by seer Shri Dharmajivandasji Swami. 

It has expanded and currently has more than 40 branches all over the world, providing facilities for school, undergraduate and postgraduate education to more than 25,000 students, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

