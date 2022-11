Kashi, Tamil Nadu both are timeless centres of culture and civilization: PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : ANI. PM Modi inaugurates 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam' in Varanasi.

PM Modi in Varanasi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi today ( November 19) inaugurated the 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam' in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Along with the inauguration of the month-long Kashi Tamil Sangamam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also release books on Tirukkural and Kashi-Tamil culture on Saturday.

As per Uttar Pradesh government officials, the month-long Sangamam will showcase Tamil literature, education, culture and cuisine. Guests from Tamil Nadu will visit Kashi, and also Ayodhya and Prayagraj.

While addressing at the event, PM Modi said, "Sangam plays a very vital role in our country, from sangam of rivers, knowledge & thoughts. This Sangamam is the celebration of India's diverse cultures."

"Kashi and Tamil Nadu both are timeless centres of culture and civilization. Both regions are the centres of the oldest languages, Sanskrit and Tamil," PM Modi added at the ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam' event today.

A total of 75 stalls have been set up in Kashi Tamil Sangamam, which will run till December 16, acting as a bridge between South India and North India through agriculture, culture, literature, music, food, handloom and handicraft, and folk art.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will honour nine prominent religious leaders of Tamil Nadu which include, Shrimad Manikkavachak Tambiran, Swami Shivkar Desikar, Srilashree Satya Gyan Mahadev Deshik Paramacharya Swamigal, Shiv Prakash Desik Satya Gyan Pandar Sannadi, Sri Sivagnan Balaya Swamigal, Gyanprakash Desikar, Shivalingeshwar Swami Kandaswamy, Mayakrishnan Swamy and Muthu Sivaramaswamy.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will also be present.Reflecting the significance of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat', the event aims to celebrate, reaffirm and rediscover the age-old links between Kashi and Tamil Nadu - two of the country's most significant ancient origins for learning.

The programme will offer an opportunity for scholars, philosophers, artists, researchers, students, traders, artisans, etc. from the two states to collaborate, share expertise, culture, ideas, best practices and knowledge and learn from each others' experience.

More than 2500 delegates from Tamil Nadu arrived in Varanasi to participate in seminars, site visits, etc to interact with local people of similar trade, profession and interest.

A month-long exhibition of handlooms, handicrafts, ODOP (One district, one product) products, books, documentaries, cuisine, art forms, history, tourist places etc of the two regions will also be put up in Kashi.

(With agencies inputs)

