PM Garib Kalyan Yojana: Here's how to apply and avail benefits

Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) is benefitting crores of people. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, made an address to the nation and declared that benefits of PMGKY were being extended till November. Modi Government had declared a relief package of Rs 1.76 lakh crore closely on the heels of national lockdown implemented to tackle coronavirus pandemic. The relief package was declared under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana.

As the benefits of PMGKY have been extended till November 2020. This means, that citizens in poorer sections of the society will continue to receive relief, in the form of foodgrains and more for the next five months.

For the next five months, citizens will be able to avail 5 kg rice or wheat over what they were getting on ration. In addition to this, 1 Kg Chana will be made available for each family per month.

Many schemes come under the umbrella of PMGKY. These schemes ensure monetary benefits to farmers, senior citizens, widows, differently-abled among others.

Those eligible will continue to get these benefits till November 2020 now.

Know how PM Garib Kalyan Yojana is benefitting people:

PM Garib Kalyan Package is of Rs 1.70 lakh crore. 80 crore Indians are being benefitted. Rs 500 will be deposited into the accounts of women who hold Jan Dhan Accounts. Daily wage of MNREGA workers have been increased to Rs 202 to Rs 182 Health workers have been given a benefit of insurance worth of Rs 50 lakh Senior citizens and widows will be given Rs 1000 extra till November 2020 Farmers are being paid Rs 2000 under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi

How to apply for PM Garib Kalyan Yojana?

The process has been kept simple. All an applicant has to do is open a Jan Dhan Account in any bank that has been authorised by the Reserve Bank of India. As the applicant furnishes income documents, they will be screened and if the applicant is confirmed to be eligible, he/she will receive benefits of the scheme.

