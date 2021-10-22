Friday, October 22, 2021
     
Planning Vaishno Devi pilgrimage? Must check new guidelines issued by J&K govt

J&K has been showing an uneven trend in daily Covid cases, due to which new guidelines are issued for Vaishno Devi pilgrims.

Jammu Published on: October 22, 2021 17:37 IST
Guidelines for Vaishno Devi pilgrims were issued after a detailed review of the Covid situation in the state was conducted.

The Jammu and Kashmir government Friday issued fresh guidelines for pilgrims willing to visit the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu. In order to curb the spread of Covid-19, the J&K government has mandated RT-PCR/Rapid Antigen Tests and strict adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour.

The guidelines were issued after a detailed review of the Covid situation in the state was conducted. It was later observed that there is a need to continue with the existing Covid containment measures applicable in the state. J&K has been showing an uneven trend in daily Covid cases. 

Here are the important guidelines issued for the Vaishno Devi visit.

  • Strict adherence to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) issued, and to a Covid-appropriate behaviour.
  • RT-PCR or Rapid antigen tests not older than 72 hours are mandatory.
  • Only those pilgrims will be allowed who do not show any Covid-related symptoms.
  • The premises of the shrine are to be properly sanitized as per the SOPs.

All the guidelines are issued by the State Executive Committee under section 24 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

