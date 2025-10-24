Piyush Pandey, stalwart of Indian advertising space, dies at 70 Piyush Pandey death news: Piyush Pandey was an Indian advertising legend and the brains behind iconic advertisements such as 'Humara Bajaj', 'Do Boond Zindagi Ki' Polio movement and 2014's 'Abki Baar, Modi Sarkar' campaign.

New Delhi:

Piyush Pandey, a stalwart of the advertising industry, passed away this morning, leaving the industry in mourning. With a career spanning over four decades, Pandey had reportedly been in a coma for about a month before his death.

He began his journey in advertising in 1982 with Ogilvy & Mather India (now Ogilvy India) as a trainee account executive, later moving into the creative department. Over the years, he rose to some of the agency's top positions, including National Creative Director, Executive Chairman (India), and Global Chief Creative Officer.

Piyush Pandey's sister Ila Arun confirmed his passing in a statement.

"Dear loved ones, With a devastated, heartbroken, and lifeless spirit, I am writing to inform you that we have lost our dearest and greatest brother, Piyush Pandey, this morning. Further details will be shared by my brother Prasoon Pandey. Rest in peace, dear brother," the statement read.

Condolences pour in

Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal took to X to express condolences on Pandey's death.

"Saddened to hear of the passing of Shri Piyush Pandey. A titan and legend of Indian advertising, he transformed communication by bringing everyday idioms, earthy humor, and genuine warmth into it," Sitharaman wrote in a post on X.

"Truly at a loss for words to express my sadness at the demise of Padma Shri Piyush Pandey. A phenomenon in the world of advertising, his creative genius redefined storytelling, giving us unforgettable and timeless narratives," Piyush Goyal posted on X.

Piyush Pandey's iconic works

During his decades-long career, the 70-year-old Piyush Pandey created some of India's most iconic advertising campaigns. He was instrumental in shaping the 2014 Lok Sabha election campaign for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), coining the memorable slogan "Abki Baar, Modi Sarkar."

Pandey's creative genius extended across numerous high-profile campaigns. He worked on the polio awareness campaign featuring Amitabh Bachchan and crafted popular Fevicol campaigns, including Fevicol Bus, Fevicol Fish, and Fevicol Sofa. He also created memorable Fevikwik campaigns with the tagline "Todo Nahin, Jodo."

His work for other brands became equally legendary. He designed the Ponds advertisement "Googly Woogly Woosh" in 2010, Cadbury Dairy Milk campaigns like "Kuch Khaas Hai", Vodafone campaigns featuring the Pug and ZooZoos, and Asian Paints campaigns with the theme "Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai." Pandey’s creativity left an indelible mark on the Indian advertising industry.

