Piyush Pandey's most iconic ad campaigns: 'From Humara Bajaj' to 'Abki baar Modi Sarkar' Piyush Pandey No More: The 70-year-old had designed many of the top advertising campaigns in India. This includes BJP's 2014 Lok Sabha election campaign, when he created the slogan 'Abki baar Modi sarkar'.

New Delhi:

Advertising legend Piyush Pandey has passed away at the age of 70, announced his sister Ila Arun on Friday. Pandey's health had deteriorated over the last few days and according to media reports, his last rites will be held at the Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

"Dear loved ones, With a devastated, heartbroken, and lifeless spirit, I am writing to inform you that we have lost our dearest and greatest brother, Piyush Pandey, this morning," Arun said in a statement.

In his career spanning for four decades, the 70-year-old had designed many of the top advertising campaigns in India. This includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 2014 Lok Sabha election campaign, when he created the slogan 'Abki baar Modi sarkar'.

Remembering the soul of Indian advertising

Born in 1955 in Rajasthan's Jaipur, Pandey is a Padma Shri awardee and the recipient of the LIA Legend Award, and is known as the soul of Indian advertising.

Pandey had joined the advertising agency in 1982 after he started working with the New York-based Ogilvy. According to Wikipedia, the first advertisement that he designed was the Sunlight Detergent print ad. He quickly rose to the ranks and became the national creative director at Ogilvy.

In 1994, Pandey became of a board of directors at Ogilvy, helping the organisation become number 1 advertising agency in the Agency Reckoner rankings.

Here's a look at his top advertising campaigns:

Abki baar Modi sarkar - BJP 2014 Lok Sabha election campaign

Polio ad campaign with Amitabh Bachchan

Fevicol ad campaigns - Fevicol Bus, Fevicol Fish, fevicol sofa

Fevikwik ad campaigns such as "Todo Nahin, Jodo"

Googly Woogly Woosh - Ponds Ad (2010)

Chal Meri Luna

Cadbury Dairy Milk ad campaigns like "kuch Khaas Hai"

Vodafone ad campaigns - Pug, ZooZoos

Asian Paints ad campaigns like "Har Ghar Kuch kehta Hai"

Campaigns for Indian tourism

Bell Bajao ad campaign

Anti-smoking campaign for the Cancer Patients Association

Rath Vanaspati

Fortune Oil

Google - Reunion

The Hindu

Gujarat Tourism campaigns

Mile Sur Mera Tumhara Song for National Integration campaign in 1988

Also Read - Piyush Pandey, stalwart of Indian advertising space, dies at 70