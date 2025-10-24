Piyush Pandey's most iconic ad campaigns: 'From Humara Bajaj' to 'Abki baar Modi Sarkar'

Advertising legend Piyush Pandey has passed away at the age of 70, announced his sister Ila Arun on Friday. Pandey's health had deteriorated over the last few days and according to media reports, his last rites will be held at the Shivaji Park in Mumbai.
"Dear loved ones, With a devastated, heartbroken, and lifeless spirit, I am writing to inform you that we have lost our dearest and greatest brother, Piyush Pandey, this morning," Arun said in a statement.
In his career spanning for four decades, the 70-year-old had designed many of the top advertising campaigns in India. This includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 2014 Lok Sabha election campaign, when he created the slogan 'Abki baar Modi sarkar'.
Remembering the soul of Indian advertising
Born in 1955 in Rajasthan's Jaipur, Pandey is a Padma Shri awardee and the recipient of the LIA Legend Award, and is known as the soul of Indian advertising.
Pandey had joined the advertising agency in 1982 after he started working with the New York-based Ogilvy. According to Wikipedia, the first advertisement that he designed was the Sunlight Detergent print ad. He quickly rose to the ranks and became the national creative director at Ogilvy.
In 1994, Pandey became of a board of directors at Ogilvy, helping the organisation become number 1 advertising agency in the Agency Reckoner rankings.
Here's a look at his top advertising campaigns:
- Abki baar Modi sarkar - BJP 2014 Lok Sabha election campaign
- Polio ad campaign with Amitabh Bachchan
- Fevicol ad campaigns - Fevicol Bus, Fevicol Fish, fevicol sofa
- Fevikwik ad campaigns such as "Todo Nahin, Jodo"
- Googly Woogly Woosh - Ponds Ad (2010)
- Chal Meri Luna
- Cadbury Dairy Milk ad campaigns like "kuch Khaas Hai"
- Vodafone ad campaigns - Pug, ZooZoos
- Asian Paints ad campaigns like "Har Ghar Kuch kehta Hai"
- Campaigns for Indian tourism
- Bell Bajao ad campaign
- Anti-smoking campaign for the Cancer Patients Association
- Rath Vanaspati
- Fortune Oil
- Google - Reunion
- The Hindu
- Gujarat Tourism campaigns
- Mile Sur Mera Tumhara Song for National Integration campaign in 1988
Also Read - Piyush Pandey, stalwart of Indian advertising space, dies at 70