Pitbull attacks 10-year-old in Ghaziabad park; boy receives 150 stitches over 4 days in hospital

Pitbull attacks boy: A 10-year-old child was attacked by a pitbull at a park in Ghaziabad. The attack was so deadly that the child received 150 stitches on his cheek and had to be kept hospitalised for four days. The incident took place in Sanjay Nagar.

The video from a nearby CCTV showed that the boy was in the park when the dog attacked him. The owner could be seen struggling to take control of the pitbull before it suddenly jumps on the 10-year-old, biting him relentlessly. The dog belonged to a neighbour, Lalit Tyagi.

This incident comes a day after two back-to-back incidents of dogs attacking people in the elevator. The video of the second attacked, where a German Shephard was involved, showed that a man was holding the dog by a leash, while a person who was bit, stood at a distance, close to the lift door. As soon as the lift stops, the boy walks to get out of the lift, and in the same instance, the pet dog attacks the man, due to which he falls down trying to save himself.

It is unclear from the video if the man was bitten. The owner of the dog can be seen trying to control the pet, dragging it out of the lift. This incident comes just two days after a video surfaced where a woman was with her pet dog along with a boy in the lift. It is clearly seen in the video that the dog bit the boy, while the woman did nothing to control her pet and didn't even apologize for it on the other hand the boy can be seen suffering in pain. The incident took place in a lift of the Charms Castle society located in Rajnagar Extension in Ghaziabad. This triggered outrage over the owner's insensitivity over the internet.

