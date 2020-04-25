Inside Pimpri-Chinchwad COVID-19 War Room: How technology helps save lives

Image Source : PCMC WEBSITE A photo by Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, showing infrastructure work in the city.

In order to tackle coronavirus spread, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has set up a coronavirus war room to track and monitor the situation. Maharashtra has the maximum number of coronavirus cases, therefore, it has become extremely essential for authorities to control the spread before the situation goes out of control. Taking note of the seriousness of tackling the COVID-19 spread, PCMC under the smart cities mission is making use of technology at the coronavirus war room for collecting, collating and analysing data to generate actionable insights and aid in prompt decision making. Take a look at Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) war-room dashboard.

Healthcare and Patient Tracking Dashboard

Image Source : PIB Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) healthcare and patient tracking dashboard.

The district's municipal authority is monitoring COVID related cases, testing and healthcare arrangements using real-time information. All the hospital currently in COVID-19 service have been provided with the access to the dashboard via online medium using which they can update coronavirus cases, patients, other information on real-time basis.

This dashboard tracks data from 10 hospitals providing COVID treatment to provide regular updates on parameters such as - bed capacity, sample testing, positive and quarantine cases.

COVID-19 GIS Dashboard

Image Source : PIB Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) COVID-19 GIS dashboard.

The GIS dashboard helps in geo-taging people who are home quarantined (purple colour dots on map), last location of COVID-19 positive persons (Red Drop Marks), Area Cordoning (Black lines), Lane closure, etc. If a person is found positive for coronavirus, one can locate the last location of that person using the dashboard. The process is same for all home quarantined persons who are marked in the GIS map.

Through this, the district administration can generate maps related to COVID-19 from low risk to high risk. This dashboard is also used to identify epicentres of COVID-19 cases which helps the Health Department to identify locations for immediate spraying of disinfectants. The same information is used by the Medical Department to send out special Task Forces for carrying out door to door campaigns and identify if there are more cases. This dashboard has a pan-city reach.

City Surveillance Dashboard

Image Source : PIB Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) city surveillance dashboard.

The city administration in order to better tackle the coronavirus outbreak has installed 298 ‘point-tilt-zoom’ surveillance cameras at 85 locations across PCMC jurisdiction. The footage of these cameras are monitored jointly by PCMC and Pimpri-Chinchwad Police. This system also has video analytics that issues alerts in case crowd gathering of more than 3 people if spotted by surveillance cameras.

SARATHI Helpline Dashboard

Image Source : PIB Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) SARATHI helpline dashboard.

For citizens help, the Pimpri-Chindwad Municipal Corporation has a dedicated helpline platform viz., SARATHI (System of Assisting Residents and Tourist through Helpline Information), wherein people can request for any assistance with respect to service delivery. All calls received through helpline are saved as audio file and is also documented with respect to date and nature of request, responsible department and zone, status of closure of request.

(With inputs from PIB)

ALSO READ | No gatherings till June 30: Yogi government goes tough on lockdown orders in Uttar Pradesh

ALSO READ | Coronavirus deaths in Maharashtra pile up to 301; case count closing in on 7,000

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage