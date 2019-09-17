On 141st birth anniversary, nation remembers Periyar - Father of Dravidian Movement

Image Source : PTI Remembering Periyar

On 141st birth anniversary of E Venkatappa Ramasamy, famously known as Periyar, the nation remembers the great leader who started the Self-Respect Movement and Dravidar Kazhagam. Best known as the Father of Dravidian Movement, Periyar has done exemplary works against Brahminical dominance, casteism and women oppression in Tamil Nadu.

His life and work as an anti-caste activist and feminist are extremely relevant even today. He strongly believed in the eradication of the caste system and bring suppressed part of the society such as women and lower castes to the mainstream. Periyar's life influenced many with his ideology and thoughts.

The major political parties of Tamil Nadu -- DMK and AIADMK owe their origins to Periyar-led Self-Respect Movement, which advocated equal rights to disadvantaged castes in the society.

One of the prominent social reformers of the 20s, Periyar also launched the idea of a separate Dravida Nadu, which later modified down to Tamil Nadu.

Periyar had been a controversial man of his time. Even after 43 years of his death, his movements and ideologies still remain in controversy.

