People with invader mindset are a threat to India: RSS amid Aurangzeb row

BJP on Aurangzeb row: Amid the ongoing controversy over 17th century Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's grave, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Sunday firmly voiced the organisation' stance, questioning, "Are we going to iconize someone who was against the ethos of India?" He further asserted, "People with an invader mindset are a threat to India."

Addressing reporters here on the concluding day of Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha, the highest decision making body of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Hosabale remarked that Aurangzeb was made an icon and not his brother Dara Shikoh, who believed in social harmony.

"There have been a lot of incidents in the past. There was an 'Aurangzeb Road' in Delhi, which was renamed Abdul Kalam Road. There was some reason behind it. Aurangzeb's brother, Dara Shikoh, was not made a hero. Those who advocate the Ganga-Jamuni culture never thought of bringing Dara Shikoh forward. Are we going to iconize someone who was against the ethos of India, or are we going to go with those who worked according to the traditions of this land?"

Hosabale lauded figures like Rajput king Maharana Pratap for fighting against Mughal emperor Akbar. The RSS leader claimed that people with an "invader mindset" pose a threat to India.

"If the freedom fighting is done against Britishers, then it is a freedom fight. The fight against those who were before them (Britishers) was also a freedom movement. What Maharana Pratap did was fight for freedom. If there are people with an invader mentality, then they are a danger to the country. We have to decide whom we are going to associate with the ethos of our country. It is not about religion. This is RSS's firm view," he added.

On the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024, Hosabale said, "The government has formed a commission for Waqf. We will see what they come up with. Whatever has happened till now has happened in the right direction... We will see what happens further."

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Arun Kumar on Saturday said that there are no differences between the Sangh and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

On the election of new BJP president, the RSS leader said, "We have no role or interference, it is their job and they will do it. There are more than 32 organisations working under the Sangh. Each organisation is independent and has its own decision-making process. Each organisation has its own membership, elections, and structures at local, district, and mandal levels, and they follow their own processes."

According to news agency ANI, the BJP has expedited the process to elect its new chief. The process was initially supposed to be completed in January, but got delayed due to the Delhi assembly polls and pending elections in several state units. According to the BJP's constitution, the election of the National President requires that at least 50 per cent of the state units have already elected their respective presidents. Therefore, the election process at the state level is being expedited.

