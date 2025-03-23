PM Modi pays tributes to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru on Shaheed Diwas Shaheed Diwas: This day commemorates the sacrifice of three brave freedom fighters – Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru, and Sukhdev Thapar – who were executed by the British colonial government in 1931.

Shaheed Diwas: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tribute to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru, who were executed by the British for their involvement in the Lahore conspiracy case.

The three revolutionaries joined hands to oppose British rule, with Singh throwing a bomb in the Central Legislative Assembly in April 1929. The bomb was not intended to kill anyone but to highlight their protest. They were hanged on this day in 1931. All three of them were less than 25 years old at the time of their deaths.

In an X post, PM Modi said, "Today, our nation remembers the supreme sacrifice of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev. Their fearless pursuit of freedom and justice continues to inspire us all."

Shaheed Diwas, also known as Martyrs' Day, is observed in India on March 23rd every year to commemorate the sacrifice and valour of freedom fighters who laid down their lives for the country's independence. Among these illustrious patriots stands the towering figure of Bhagat Singh, whose revolutionary spirit and unwavering commitment to the cause of freedom continue to inspire generations.

Shaheed Diwas 2024: History

The roots of Shaheed Diwas trace back to the sacrifice of three remarkable individuals who played pivotal roles in India's struggle for independence: Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev. These fearless revolutionaries were hanged to death on March 23, 1931, by the British colonial authorities for their involvement in the Lahore Conspiracy Case.

Bhagat Singh, known as the 'Shaheed-e-Azam' (Martyr of the Nation), was a charismatic and influential figure in the Indian independence movement. His revolutionary ideology, along with his compatriots Rajguru and Sukhdev, inspired countless others to join the fight against British imperialism.

