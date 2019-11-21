Thursday, November 21, 2019
     
After Uttar Pradesh, now 9 peacocks found dead in Rajasthan

New Delhi Updated on: November 21, 2019 13:47 IST
Peacocks found dead
Image Source : PTI PHOTO

9 peacocks found dead in Rajasthan's Alwar

Days after eight peacocks were found dead in a sugarcane field in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor, nine peacocks have been found dead in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Thursday. According to officials, five more were found unconscious and the birds were being treated at a local veterinary hospital. Investigations to find the cause of the death of the peacocks are currently underway. 

Authorities are trying to investigate if the peacocks had eaten anything poisonous or if they died due to some unknown disease.

Meanwhile, environmentalists said that the peacocks died because of the pesticides which were sprayed on the fields.

Environmentalist Harshwardhan confirmed that the pesticides being sprayed in the fields were deadly for peacocks. If the use of the pesticides is not checked, more peacocks will die, he added.

The deaths have come at a time when thousands of migratory birds were recently found dead in and around Sambhar Lake in Rajasthan's Jaipur district.

