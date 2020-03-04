Paytm employee tests positive for Coronavirus: Yet another Italy connection emerges

File Image

An employee working with Paytm, India's leading digital payment platform, has been tested positive for the deadly novel coronavirus. The company has shut its offices in Gurugram and Noida for at least two days. And for one more time, the Italy connection has emerged.

The Paytm employee recently went to Italy for a vacation. Unfortunately, things turned awry with the detection of Coronavirus, which has claimed over 3,000 lives across the world so far. The patient is receiving treatment at present. Most of the patients found positive for Coronavirus in India had been to Italy. India recorded its biggest jump in coronavirus cases today after 15 or 23 Italian tourists - who came to Delhi last month - and one Indian, who was travelling with them, tested positive for Coronavirus. The death toll in Italy jumped to 79 on Tuesday with the government announcing temporary closure of schools and universities. The outbreak of the novel coronavirus has centered on Italy's wealthy northern regions of Lombardy with 1520 cases, Veneto with 307 cases, and Emilia-Romagna with 420 cases.

Meanwhile, the e-wallet company decided to shut its offices in Gurugram and Noida for sanitizing purposes and advised all the employees to work from home for a couple of days.

In a statement, Paytm said: "One of our colleagues based out of Gurugram office, who recently returned from Italy post a vacation, has now been tested positive for Coronavirus. He is receiving appropriate treatment and we are extending complete support to his family." The company said it has suggested the team members to get health tests done immediately.

"We advise all employees to work from home for a couple of days while the offices are sanitised. However, there will not be any impact on our daily operations and Paytm services will continue as usual," the statement further read.

ALSO READ | Paytm employee tests positive for Coronavirus, company offices in Noida and Gurugram shut