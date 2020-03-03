Fact Check: Can alcohol kill Coronavirus?

Can spraying alcohol help kill the deadly coronavirus? Rumour mills are abuzz with claims that alcohol could prevent the novel coronavirus infection that has claimed over 3,000 lives across the globe so far. Several social media users have been circulating that consuming alcohol or beer products could help prevent the COVID-19 virus. Here's some fact-checking to get you accurate information.

Hand sanitisers with more than 60 percent alcohol content are most effective at killing microbes. Coronavirus has an envelope structure which alcohol can attack. It is also true that alcohol gels don't kill some viruses including norovirus and rhinovirus. Spraying alcohol-based hand sanitizers may keep you away from contracting Coronavirus. But do not try and make your own sanitiser at home as it could damage your skin.

WHO says: To protect yourself against the new coronavirus, you should frequently clean your hands with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with soap and water. Once your hands are cleaned, you should dry them thoroughly by using paper towels or a warm air dryer.

But can alcohol kill Coronavirus?

Once the viruses have already entered your body, spraying alcohol or chlorine all over your body will not help, the World Health Organisation (WHO) says. In fact, spraying such substances can be harmful to clothes or mucous membranes (eyes, mouth). Be aware that alcohol and chlorine can be useful to disinfect surfaces, but they need to be used under appropriate recommendations, WHO says.

Image Source : WHO Here's what WHO says on use of alcohol to tackle Coronavirus. WHO says prevention is better than cure so keep yourself protected to fight the deadly COVID-19 virus.

It is pertinent to mention that consuming alcohol or beer products is not going to help you prevent the novel coronavirus.

Myth: Alcohol can kill Coronavirus

Fact: Alcohol cannot kill Coronavirus.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus Scare: India cancels Visa issued to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea and Japan

ALSO READ | First Coronavirus case found in Delhi: Is the capital ready?