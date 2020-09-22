Athawale says his party RPI will provide security to Payal Ghosh after her #MeeToo allegations against Anurag

Image Source : FILE PHOTO MoS and Rajya Sabha MP Ramdas Athawale says his party RPI will provide security to Payal Ghosh.

Dr. Ramdas Athawale, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment and Rajya Sabha MP, has said that the Republican Party of India (RPI) will provide security to actress Payal Ghosh and the Mumbai Police should investigate the entire episode very quickly and take stern action against the accused.

This comes after Ghosh accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment. Payal took to her verified Twitter account to open up against Kashyap on Saturday evening. She tagged the office of the Prime Minister of India in her tweet.

"@anuragkashyap72 has forced himself on me and extremely badly. @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help!," tweeted Payal.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut came out in support of Payal and tweeted demanding Kashyap's arrest.

"Every voice matters #MeToo #ArrestAnuragKashyap," tweeted Kangana from her verified account. She also retweeted Payal's post.

Anurag Kashyap is yet to respond to the allegations levelled against him by Payal Ghosh.

