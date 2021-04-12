Patna hospital wrongly declares man as dead; kin shocked to discover mistake at crematorium

Image Source : FILE Patna hospital wrongly declares man as dead

In a major goof-up, a man who was admitted apparently with a brain haemorrhage was declared dead by Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH) authorities who also handed over a "death certificate" to his family.

PMCH issued the death certificate of Chunnu Kumar, 40, who was admitted in Patna on April 3 and his relatives were informed that he had passed away on Sunday due to Covid-19.

At the crematorium, relatives insisted on viewing the face of Kumar for one last time and were shocked to discover that the body handed to them was that of somebody else.

Upon enquiry, it was found that Kumar was still in hospital and they had been handed over the body of another patient.

"Stern action will be taken against those found guilty," PMCH superintendent Dr IS Thakur told ANI.

Meanwhile, relatives of Kumar are furious about the medical negligence.

"My whole family has tested negative for coronavirus. My husband has been nursing a broken leg for several days, he cannot move an inch how could he test positive for the virus?. Hospital is neglecting their patients, otherwise, how could they be so mistaken?" said Kavita, the wife of Kumar who was mistaken to be dead.

