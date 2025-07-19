Chandan Mishra murder case: Suspects arrested from Bengal in Patna hospital firing, says source Patna hospital firing: Chandan Mishra was a known criminal with dozens of murder cases registered against him. The police earlier believed that the rival gang had carried out the shooting.

Patna:

In a significant development in the Chandan Mishra murder case, five to six individuals allegedly involved in the crime were arrested from West Bengal on Friday (July 18), according to sources. A police team is currently interrogating the suspects at the same location where they were apprehended.

However, senior police officials have not yet officially confirmed the arrests, maintaining silence on the matter as the investigation continues. The murder of gangster Chandan Mishra has triggered a major crackdown, with law enforcement tracking down suspects across state lines.

Meanwhile, Patna's Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) has denied any reports of arrests in the case. The Additional Director General (ADG) has also refuted claims of any arrests.

Chandan Mishra, convicted in a murder case, was lodged at Beur Jail and had gone to the hospital for treatment on parole, she said, adding he was involved in 24 criminal cases, including more than 12 murder cases.

CCTV footage reveals Chandan Mishra's cold-blooded murder in hospital ICU

The deceased has been identified as Chandan Mishra (36), a resident of Buxar district, who was undergoing treatment at a hospital when the fatal attack occurred, a senior police officer confirmed.

Following the incident, police have identified all the accused and arrested all six suspects from Patna and Buxar in connection with the case. A shocking CCTV video, now widely circulated on social media, captured the moment when five armed assailants stormed into the hospital's ICU and opened fire at Mishra, executing the attack in full public view. The footage has sparked widespread outrage and prompted calls for stronger hospital security.