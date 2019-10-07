Patna Floods: Students deliver medicines by drone when everything else fails

After Bihar floods devastated the state and caused widespread destruction and number of casualties, it appeared that the government and administration were hard-pressed to provide quick and adequate relief to the people. There were complaints from various parts of the state that essential supplies like food and medicines were at a severely short supply and authorities were unable to restore the supply lines.

Students in Patna came up with a great solution. They used a drone to deliver medicines to people in need. This not only proved of immense help during the floods but even after.

The drone was instrumental in supplying medicines to those in need.

Massive floods have ravaged the state of Bihar for more than a month. There has been large number of casualties across the region. Floodwaters are now receding but the scale of inundation has resulted in static ponds at many places. Floodwaters have also left debris in their wake which is now creating health problems.

Mosquitoes often breed in dirty as well as clean waters. Dengue mosquito breeds in clean water. Situation in the wake of the floods has created a favourable condition for vector-borne diseases like dengue.

Click Here to read how Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi was rescued during Bihar floods

Watch | Ashwini Choubey holds 'hathi nakshatra' responsible for Bihar floods