Patna gets new cyber forensic lab-cum-training centre

Highlights Officers from both CBI and state police will be given training at this new facility

The lab will have 19 ultra-modern machines used by big forensic labs in the country

The SP of Economic Offences Unit, Sushil Kumar, said, the lab is also for research on cybercrime

A state-of-the-art forensic lab has been set up in Bihar's Patna that which will cater to all types of cases related to cybercrime.

Apart from the lab, a training centre has also been inaugurated, where officers from investigating agencies will be given training so that they can handle cases of cyber crime better. The lab-cum-training centre will become fully operational by next month.

This lab comprises 19 important machines, which are generally used in big cyber-forensic labs of the country. These expensive machines have been bought so that it is easier for the police department to find a solution to almost every case related to cyber crime.

New Team Formed

A team of 80 officers and personnel is being formed under the leadership of an SP-rank officer. Sources said even CBI officers can be given cyber crime training in this facility.

Apart from examination of analysis of a crime scene, this lab will also be used for tracking of crimes on social media.

The lab will also deal with investigations of child pornography and cyber crime related to women. There will also be a program of technical training for actions to be taken under the IT Act, training of police and judges for cyber security, training of officers of cyber units posted in the districts. People from different departments of the state government will also be trained as per the requirement.

'Purpose Is To Research Cyber Crime'

According to Sushil Kumar, SP of Economic Offences Unit, the first purpose of setting up this lab is to research cyber crime, second to give training and third to spread awareness. This lab has been set up right next to the office of Economic Offences Unit at a cost of Rs 28 crores. The building of the lab-cum-training centre is of three floors in which a total of 25 rooms have been made.

Recently, Patna CBI officers were given training in cyber security on an experimental basis here.

