Patna: Shiv Sena's Aditya Thackeray pays courtesy visit to Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) leader Aditya Thackeray on Wednesday called on Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav. Aaditya was accompanied by Rajya Sabha MPs Anil Desai, Priyanka Chaturvedi and other leaders of the party, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction said in a statement.

"We've been in touch with each other but could not meet due to covid. We discussed various topics but did not discuss politics. Sure this friendship will continue," Aditya Thackeray after meeting Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav said.

Tejashwi Yadav also said, "The current challenge is to save the law & the democracy and we will do anything to save it."

Earlier in the day, Aditya had said, "Tejashwi Yadav is my age. We've been speaking over phone calls since the time when we were in government and he was in Opposition. Today we'll meet for the first time and can discuss good work incl environment, industries, and climate crisis."

After meeting Tejashwi, Aditya Thackeray also met Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at his residence.

Aaditya, the sitting MLA from Worli in Mumbai, had served as the tourism and environment minister in the erstwhile MVA government headed by his father. In Maharashtra, the Thackeray-led faction was in power until June this year in alliance with NCP and Congress before it was dislodged by the rebellion led by Eknath Shinde and 39 MLAs of Shiv Sena.

The Bihar government is headed by Nitish Kumar of Janata Dal (United) who ended his alliance with BJP in August and joined hands with the Grand Alliance or 'Mahagathbandhan' comprising RJD, Congress, and Left parties.

