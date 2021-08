Follow us on Image Source : ANI Watch: Car evading security check hits cop in Patiala

In a shocking incident, a car driver hit police personnel who was trying to stop the vehicle for a security check in Punjab. The incident took place in Patiala. The injured cop is under medical treatment, police said.

"The car driver dragged the police personnel along with the car to evade checking," said Hemant Sharma, Deputy Superintended Police of Patiala.

"The car has been traced, further investigation is underway," he added.

