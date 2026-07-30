'Public Exams Amendment Bill not enough': CJP says govt should explain measures to prevent paper leaks

New Delhi:

CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka on Thursday said the Public Exams Amendment Bill is not enough but the Centre should explain measures to prevent paper leaks in the first place. Ashutosh Ranka added that there was no discussion on strengthening exam infrastructure, regulating coaching centres, improving exam schedules, revising the syllabus, ensuring transparency, or reforming the NTA, SSC and other examination-conducting bodies. There was also no discussion on the vendors involved in the examination process, he added.

"We made it very clear that the discussion should not be limited to measures taken after a paper leak occurs. Whether it is fast-track courts, stricter penalties or punishments. The government should explain what it is doing to prevent paper leaks in the first place. There was no discussion on strengthening exam infrastructure, regulating coaching centres, improving exam schedules, revising the syllabus, ensuring transparency, or reforming the NTA, SSC and other examination-conducting bodies. There was also no discussion on the vendors involved in the examination process. Unless these structural issues, which are responsible for paper leaks, are addressed, such incidents will continue. Applying a bandage after an injury is one thing, but the real question is... what are you doing to prevent the injury from happening in the first place? This Bill did not address that. We have submitted a five-point charter of demands to the government and urge it to implement those recommendations. The government had sought four weeks' time. We will have to work together with all stakeholders to develop a meaningful reform agenda. Otherwise, this country has seen many laws being passed over the years, but legislation alone is not enough."

On Wednesday, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke stated that the government should stop troubling protesting students, saying they are not terrorists but are the future of the country. He also made it clear that the youth will change the government if it does not fall in line.

Dipke said this while talking to reporters at the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar airport following his return from Delhi, where the CJP led a vehement month-long protest over the NEET paper leak issue that grew into a nationwide movement and culminated into Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

After landing in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Dipke said he is happy that he will be able to meet his parents now. ''I am coming home after almost 40 days. Since I came to India, the agitations were on.

Then I was at Jantar Mantar in Delhi for almost 36 days. The agitation turned out to be successful and the country's students won...I have come here and I am happy that I am going to meet my parents," he said.

Dipke said governments in many states were troubling the students after the protest. ''The government should behave well now. The blood of students was spilled on the streets on July 20 (during the March to Parliament). It was really bad. Wasn't it enough, now that the students are still being troubled? In many states, police are visiting the houses of students and threatening them for arrests," he said.