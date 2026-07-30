'Proud of Indian Railways': Sonam Wangchuk praises Vande Bharat journey but reminds Centre of its promises

Kashmir:

Activist Sonam Wangchuk on Thursday praised Indian Railways while making a veiled appeal to the Centre to honour the commitments it had made to students during the Jantar Mantar protests over the alleged NEET paper leak.

In a video message posted on X, Wangchuk shared his experience aboard the Vande Bharat Express from Delhi to Srinagar, calling the journey a "wonderful experience" and expressing pride in Indian Railways.

"As I told you the day before yesterday, we have left for Ladakh. We traveled by train, which is my favorite mode of transport. It was my first experience on the Vande Bharat service from Delhi to Srinagar, and I also wanted to see the Chenab Bridge. It was a wonderful experience, and I am very proud of the Indian Railways. We are spending a day in Kashmir to rest before continuing our journey to Ladakh, where we hope to recharge with the region's fresh air and clean water," Wangchuk said.

Wangchuk welcomes examination reforms bill

Welcoming the proposed examination reforms, Wangchuk said he hoped the changes would go beyond examinations and lead to broader improvements in the country's education system. "I also want to say that I am happy the Examination Reforms Bill has been introduced in Parliament. I hope the reforms are not limited to examinations alone but extend to the entire education system.

At the same time, he appealed to the government to honour the written assurances first given to him and later to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) that no FIRs or legal action would be taken against students who took part in the protests. At the same time, I would like to appeal to the government to honour the assurances that were first given to me in writing and later to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), that no legal action or FIRs would be filed against the students who participated in the protests. The government should stand by those commitments and implement them."

He said keeping those commitments would help restore trust among the country's youth and called on everyone to work together towards nation-building. "Doing so will help build an atmosphere of trust, especially among the country's youth. Let us all work together to build the nation and create a stronger and greater India with renewed confidence. I will continue to stay connected with all of you," he added.

Sonam Wangchuk was discharged from hospital on July 27

On July 27, Wangchuk was discharged from Medanta Hospital, days after ending his 26-day hunger strike over the paper leak issue. He broke his fast late on July 24 after the Centre accepted all his demands. Wangchuk had ended his indefinite hunger strike in the presence of Union Health Minister JP Nadda, who offered him juice at the hospital to mark the end of his protest. He is now expected to leave the hospital and resume his public engagements.

Wangchuk had headed straight to Rajghat after being discharged from the hospital to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. The visit holds symbolic significance, as Wangchuk had also visited Rajghat on June 28 before launching his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in support of students affected by the paper leak issue. After offering floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, he is expected to leave for Ladakh.

Wangchuk joined the protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on June 28 and remained on an indefinite hunger strike for 26 days. On July 18, Delhi Police shifted him from the protest site to Safdarjung Hospital after concerns over his deteriorating health. Later, following directions from the Delhi High Court, he was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram for specialised medical care.

He eventually ended his fast on July 24, stating that the decision came after extensive discussions on several conditions and keeping in mind the possibility of unrest in the country.

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