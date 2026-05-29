Pathankot Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE: Can BJP regain lost ground against AAP, Congress?

Chandigarh:

The State Election Commission (SEC) of Punjab is set to announce the results of the state’s local body elections on Friday, three days after voting concluded. The elections were conducted for eight municipal corporations, 76 municipal councils, and 21 nagar panchayats across Punjab. Results for the Bathinda Municipal Corporation elections will also be declared the same day. The civic body comprises a total of 50 wards.

The local body elections in Punjab this year saw a three-cornered contest involving the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Congress, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). For the AAP, the civic polls are being viewed as a key opportunity to consolidate its foothold in the state ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections scheduled next year.

Similarly, these local body elections will give the BJP a chance to make inroads in Punjab, where it has hardly any presence; though Pathankot has been a region where the saffron party had dominated in the past once.

The performance of Congress was impressive in Pathankot in the previous local body elections in Punjab held in 2021. Out of the 50 seats here, the grand old party had managed to win 37 seats. But the 2026 elections will provide the BJP a chance to regain lost ground, as experts believe that the Congress has significantly here now.

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