May 29, 2026
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Pathankot Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE: Can BJP regain lost ground against AAP, Congress?

Edited By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Updated:

Pathankot Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE: The State Election Commission (SEC) of Punjab is counting the votes to declare the local body election results, which witnessed a tight contest between the AAP, the Akali Dal, the Congress and the BJP in 2026.

Pathankot Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates
Pathankot Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates Image Source : India TV
Chandigarh:

The State Election Commission (SEC) of Punjab is set to announce the results of the state’s local body elections on Friday, three days after voting concluded. The elections were conducted for eight municipal corporations, 76 municipal councils, and 21 nagar panchayats across Punjab. Results for the Bathinda Municipal Corporation elections will also be declared the same day. The civic body comprises a total of 50 wards.

The local body elections in Punjab this year saw a three-cornered contest involving the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Congress, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). For the AAP, the civic polls are being viewed as a key opportunity to consolidate its foothold in the state ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections scheduled next year.

Similarly, these local body elections will give the BJP a chance to make inroads in Punjab, where it has hardly any presence; though Pathankot has been a region where the saffron party had dominated in the past once.

The performance of Congress was impressive in Pathankot in the previous local body elections in Punjab held in 2021. Out of the 50 seats here, the grand old party had managed to win 37 seats. But the 2026 elections will provide the BJP a chance to regain lost ground, as experts believe that the Congress has significantly here now.

Click here to catch all the live updates regarding the Punjab Municipal Election results 2026

Live updates :Pathankot Municipal Corporation Election Results LIVE

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  • 9:14 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Akali Dal a distant second

    Shiromani Akali Dal is a distant second in the local body elections in Punjab. So far, the party has won 12 wards and is leading on 18 others across the state, as per the State Election Commission (SEC). 

     

  • 9:12 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    AAP races ahead

    According to the latest trends provided by the State Election Commission (SEC), the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is racing ahead in the local body elections in Punjab. So far, the party has won 72 wards and is leading on 25 others across the state.

  • 8:42 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Over 7,500 candidates in fray

    Around 7,555 candidates -- AAP (1,801), Congress (1,550), BJP (1,316), Akali Dal (1,251) and BSP (96) -- are in fray in the local body elections in Punjab, as per the State Election Commission (SEC). 

  • 8:24 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    AAP wins 63 seats unopposed across Punjab

    According to the State Election Commission (SEC) of Punjab, the AAP has won 63 wards unopposed across the state so far. Meanwhile, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has won nine wards unopposed and a Congress candidate has also won.

  • 8:18 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Trends to be out soon!

    Trends will be out soon. Stay tuned to India TV Digital to catch all the live updates regarding the local body election results in Punjab.

  • 8:01 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Counting begins!

    The counting of votes to declare the local body elections in Punjab has started. Stay tuned to India TV to catch all the live updates.

  • 7:50 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Counting begins shortly

    The counting of votes will begin shortly to declare the results for the local body elections in Punjab. Stay tuned to India TV to catch all the live updates.

  • 7:33 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Punjab sees 61.5% turnout

    The local body elections in Punjab witnessed a voter turnout of 61.5 per cent this year, as per the State Election Commission (SEC). The polling for the civic body elections in Punjab was held on May 26 (Tuesday).

  • 7:14 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Polling held in nearly 4,000 polling stations

    The State Election Commission (SEC) of Punjab had set up 3,977 polling stations across the state to facilitate smooth and peaceful voting.

  • 7:13 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Over 10,000 candidates in fray

    According to State Election Commission (SEC) of Punjab, around 10,809 candidates were in fray for these elections. Out of these, 2,154 candidates are contesting in the 8 municipal corporations, 7,334 in the municipal councils, and 1,321 in the nagar panchayats.

  • 7:13 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    How many voters were there in Punjab?

    According to State Election Commission (SEC) of Punjab, a total of 36,72,932 were eligible to cast their votes in these elections, comprising 18,98,990 male voters, 17,73,716 female voters, and 226 third-gender voters.

  • 7:13 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    How many municipal corporations are there in Punjab?

    Punjab has eight municipal corporations. These are Mohali, Bathinda, Abohar, Barnala, Kapurthala, Moga, Batala, and Pathankot.

  • 7:13 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Counting begins at 8 am

    The counting of votes will start at 8 am. The early trends are expected to be out soon. Stay tuned to India TV Digital for all the live updates.

  • 7:13 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Counting to be held today

    The State Election Commission (SEC) of Punjab will declare the results for local body elections, including the Pathankot Municipal Corporation, on Friday.

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