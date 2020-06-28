Will make Coronil available free of cost to those who can't afford: Swami Ramdev

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Patanjali has claimed that its COVID-19 medicine Coronil can cure mild, moderate coronavirus patients in 3-7 days.

Yoga guru Swami Ramdev on Sunday said that they will make Patanjali's Coronil medicine free of cost to poor people, those who are economically weak and can't afford to spend money to buy the medicine. Speaking to India TV, Ramdev claimed Patanjali's Coronil can cure mild, moderate patients of COVID-19 in 3-7 days.

On making the medicine available free of cost to those who can't afford, Ramdev said they are ready to serve to poor, those who don't have money to purchase the medicine. He said those who are able to spend money, they can purchase but those who can't afford, they will make Coronil available to them free of cost, doesn't matter whether these people numbers are in lakhs or crores.

Yoga guru Ramdev further added that in order to serve the needy, they will try to make Coronil available to their doorstep free of cost within 24 hours once they are allowed to make its use in public.

Ramdev said Patanjali has followed all norms and protocols while manufacturing the COVID-19 treatment remedy Coronil. He reiterated that all evidence and data relating to Coronil have been provided to the Ayush Ministry. He also added that those who are ideologically opposed to him are having issues with the progress of Patanjali, especially with respect to Coronil.

Earlier on June 23, hours after yoga guru Ramdev came out with a medicine for Covid-19, the Centre asked Patanjali Ayurved Ltd to stop advertising or publicising its claims till the issue is "duly examined".

The Ayush Ministry said that "facts of the claim and details of the stated scientific study are not known to the Ministry".

