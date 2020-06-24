Image Source : INDIA TV Confident of Coronil, vested interests trying to run down ayurvedic science: Swami Ramdev

Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev has said that he is confident of Coronil being a breakthrough remedy in treating coronavirus. He said that complete data and evidence of proper channel being followed by Patanjali has been made available to the Ayush Ministry and any questions being raised on the authenticity of Coronil are unwarranted.

Taking a strong exception to those questioning Patanjali's - Coronil - ayurvedic medicine to cure coronavirus, Swami Ramdev has said people who are making profits of Rs 1,000 crores are trying to run down the Indian cure for coronavirus. Patanjali has followed all the ethics and guidelines when it comes to Coronil. Coronil has shown 100 per cent results in curing coronavirus disease within seven days.

Has coronil gone through proper testing?

Swami Ramdev has made it clear that Patanjali got all the necessary approvals. "First we got the approval from the ethics committee. Then we had approvals from the CTRI," he said.

Swami Ramdev clarifies Ayush ministry's questions

"Yesterday we got a questionnaire from Ayush ministry. Acharya Balakrishna Ji and Acharya Varshney Ji sent the answers in half-an-hour. I would also like to tell about CTRI. It comes under ICMR, a government of India body. All of these are government agencies. If ICMR, CTRI and Ayush Ministry were not in sync we did feel otherwise. This government, respected PM Modi or Ayush Minister Shripad Nayak Ji, and Ayush secretary herself is a Vaidya," Swami Ramdev said.

"But there was a lack of information. Maybe ICMR, CTRI or any other agency could not communicate with Ayush Ministry," Swami Ramdev said in response to a question on seeking clearance from the GoI's Ayush ministry. "There was no controversy. It was just a lack of communication."

'Coronil has got all approvals'

Yoga guru Swami Ramdev made it clear that Patanjali got all approvals, "100 per cent protocol was followed. The ethics committee, CTRI approvals, and parameters for blind tests and clinical controlled trials were followed in the making of coronil."

Should there be second, third or fourth stage research for this coronil tablet?

"I am of the view that research should never end. Scientists are still researching about, Blood Pressure, Thyroid, Sugar, Cancer and several other diseases. Research should not stop.

"What we (Patanjali) have done now can cure coronavirus disease by 70 per cent. In seven days, medication of coronil was successful in curing the COVID-19," Swami Ramdev said explaining the efficacy of coronil, Patanjali's ayurvedic treatment of coronavirus disease. Patanjali has priced a kit of coronil for Rs 545. It is a mixture of ashwagandha-giloy-tulsi and adu oil, considered a magic herbal formula that kills coronavirus. Ayurvedic medicines are also known to show no side-effects like allopathy. Baba Ramdev also emphasises that yoga should be continued while taking coronil for effective results.

He further added, "Such questions would not have been raised had this medicine been an allopathy venture. Allopathic medicines are expensive and are looting people. We have made a coronavirus medicine which costs Rs 535. In times to come, we will be providing this medicine for free to the poor."

Explaining the process followed by Patanjali in the making of Coronil, Swami Ramdev said that there are 500 scientists who have been working 18 hours a day to reach this end product. He also added that those who are ideologically opposed to him are having issues with the fact that Patanjali has come up with a medicine for coronavirus while many big players could not.

"The United States, Israel, France or even China could not find the medicine to treat coronavirus. Big firms, MNCs and global giants are also engaged in finding the cure but so far have not. They are all upset that how can a semi-clad, uneducated Baba from humble backgrounds actually come up with a cure to a disease like COVID-19," Swami Ramdev said while responding to criticism against coronil and that it lacked scientific credence.

"This tells you how we have lack of faith in Indian Ayurveda. Those vested interests are targeting me and Patanjali now. Their business will get hurt," he further added.

"We need to understand modern medical science. Simple blood pressure can not be cured in allopathy. They say it can not be cured. I say it can be cured."

"Yoga Bhrastika can cure blood pressure," Swami Ramdev said. Doing five different forms of Pranayam can control and cure blood pressure, he said.

"Allopathy is a 200 year old science, Ayurveda is 1000s of years old. In the next 50 years we will spread it across the world," Swami Ramdev signed off with.

