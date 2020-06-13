Saturday, June 13, 2020
     
  4. COVID-19 cure possible through Ayurveda; evidence, data will be released in 4-5 days: Patanjali CEO

COVID-19 cure possible through Ayurveda; evidence, data will be released in 4-5 days: Patanjali CEO

Patanjali CEO on finding a cure for coronavirus through Ayurveda says, "we appointed a team of scientists after COVID-19 outbreak. Firstly, simulation was done and compounds were identified which can fight the virus. Then, we conducted clinical case study on many positive patients, got 100% results.

New Delhi Updated on: June 13, 2020 17:50 IST
We're performing controlled clinical trials only. In next 4-5 days,evidence and data will be released by us, says Acharya Balkrishna, Patanjali on COVID-29 cure trials.

As the medication industry across the world indulges to find a cure for coronavirus, Patanjali CEO Acharya Balkrishna on Saturday said, "We appointed a team of scientists after COVID-19 outbreak. Firstly, simulation was done and compounds were identified which can fight the virus. Then, we conducted clinical case study on many positive patients and we've got 100% favourable results."

After taking our medicine, COVID patients recovered in 5-14 days and then tested negative. So, we can say cure for COVID is possible through Ayurveda. We're performing controlled clinical trials only. In next 4-5 days,evidence and data will be released by us."

India at present registering nearly 10,000 cases of coronavirus daily and has become the 4th country in the world to have maximum cases of COVID-19, though still the mortality rate here is still less compared to other nations fighting the virus.

Work on vaccine is also underway in India and other nations but till then as experts say the best way to fight coronavirus is social distancing. 

