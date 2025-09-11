Over 200 passengers deplaned from Air India's Singapore-bound plane at Delhi airport: Here's why After being seated in the aircraft for nearly two hours, all passengers were deboarded and taken to the terminal building.

New Delhi:

More than 200 passengers on a Singapore-bound Air India plane faced a tough time at the Delhi airport on Wednesday evening as all of them were deplaned. The passengers were seated inside the aircraft for almost two hours before they were deboarded.

Flight AI2380, being operated with a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, was scheduled to depart the Delhi airport around 11 pm, but was delayed.

Why were passengers deplaned?

According to a PTI journalist who was on the plane, the aircraft's air conditioning system and the electric supply were faulty. All passengers were deboarded and taken to the terminal building after being seated in the aircraft for nearly two hours.

The crew did not provide any specific reason for the decision to deplane the more than 200 passengers, he said.

There was no statement from Air India.

Video clips shared on social media showed passengers using newspapers and magazines to fan themselves.

(With PTI inputs)

