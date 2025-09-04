Air India Express flight from Vijayawada to Bengaluru cancelled after bird strike incident The aircraft’s nose was struck by an eagle while taxiing on the runway for takeoff, an airline official said. Due to this bird strike, the airline was compelled to cancel the flight and arrange alternate travel plans for the affected passengers.

Vijayawada:

An Air India Express flight scheduled from Vijayawada to Bengaluru was cancelled on Thursday (September 4) after an eagle struck the nose of the plane while it was taxiing on the runway for takeoff. The bird hit occurred before the flight could lift off, forcing the airline to cancel the operation and make alternate travel arrangements for the affected passengers, an airline official said.

Airline arranges alternate travel for passengers

Following the incident, Air India Express promptly arranged alternative flights to accommodate the displaced passengers and issued apologies for the inconvenience caused. The airline is investigating safety protocols to prevent such occurrences during ground operations.

Recent technical glitch and flight returns highlight airline challenges

In related developments, on Wednesday (September 3), an Air India Express flight from Tiruchirappalli experienced a technical snag, causing a delay, with an alternate aircraft arranged for departure. Additionally, on August 31, a Delhi-Indore Air India flight was forced to return shortly after takeoff due to a fire indication in one of its engines. The pilots managed the situation following safety protocols, ensuring a safe landing without an emergency declaration.

Bird strikes pose ongoing risk to aircraft operations

These recent incidents highlight challenges airlines face due to bird strikes, a persistent hazard at many airports. Aviation authorities and airlines continue to work on mitigation strategies to enhance safety during taxiing and takeoff phases.