Delhi-Indore Air India Express flight suffers mid-air engine fault, pilot makes 'PAN-PAN' call An Air India Express flight from Delhi to Indore faced a mid-air engine fault. The pilot issued a 'PAN-PAN' call, leading to precautionary measures at Indore airport. Authorities confirmed that emergency protocols were followed to ensure passengers' safety.

Indore:

A Delhi-Indore Air India Express flight carrying 161 passengers experienced a mid-air engine fault on Friday which prompted the pilot to make a 'PAN-PAN' call to signal a non-life-threatening emergency. Despite the scare, the aircraft landed safely at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport in Indore with only a 20-minute delay, officials confirmed. The flight, IX 1028, was scheduled to land at 9:35 am but touched down at 9:55 am. Airport Director Vipinkant Seth said that all necessary precautions were taken once the technical issue was reported. Emergency fire and medical arrangements were kept on standby and the aircraft landed safely with all passengers and crew unharmed.

What is a 'PAN-PAN' signal?

It is to be noted here that the pilot issued a 'PAN-PAN' alert to Air Traffic Control (ATC) after detecting the engine problem. 'PAN-PAN' is an internationally recognised signal in aviation and maritime communication that indicates an urgent but non-life-threatening situation. It allows ATC and ground services to provide immediate assistance while ensuring passenger safety.

Standard Operating Procedure in action

Following the signal, the airport authorities activated the standard operating procedure, which included mobilising emergency response teams. This prompt action ensured that the flight was guided to safety without panic or disruption, as per officials.

Odisha CM's flight diverted to Kolkata

In a separate incident, a plane carrying Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi was diverted to Kolkata on Friday morning after it failed to land in Bhubaneswar due to inclement weather. Majhi, who was on a five-day tour to Delhi, was scheduled to land at Bhubaneswar airport around 9.45 am, a minister said. "The flight could not land at the airport here, and was diverted to Kolkata due to bad weather,” Odisha’s Urban Development Minister KC Mohapatra told reporters, as per news agency PTI.

Biju Patnaik International Airport Director Prasanna Pradhan said Majhi’s flight hovered over the airport for around 21 minutes amid heavy rain, before being diverted to Kolkata. In a statement, the Odisha government said the state-level Teachers' Day function to be attended by Majhi has been postponed to 3 pm from 11.30 am.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: Delhi-bound Air India flight with KC Venugopal, other MPs makes emergency landing in Chennai