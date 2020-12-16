Image Source : FILE PHOTO Pashupatinath Temple reopens after eight months

The revered Hindu shrine Pashupatinath Temple in Nepal reopened for devotees on Wednesday morning, almost eight months after it was shut due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the Pashupati Area Development Trust (PADT), the shrine will open for six hours (6 am to 12 noon) daily for devotees.

On Wednesday morning, priests performed atonement worship and sought forgiveness as it opened after a long hiatus.

Pradip Dhakal, member secretary of the PADT, said that devotees will be allowed to offer prayers from Thursday morning. On Wednesday morning, he said that temple opened with all health safety protocols in place.

Devotees will have to follow the Covid protocols. Covering the face with a mask has been made mandatory.

"We were compelled to restrict ourselves during the crisis of the pandemic. We will gradually start operating the special puja, singing of hymns and other rituals that have been suspended. All safety protocols will be followed," he said.

PAST executive director Ghanashyam Khatiwada said that the trust suffered Rs 700 million loss due to the pandemic.

However, the offering of regular prayer and aarti continued during the lockdown period.

The Pashupatinath temple is located on the banks of the Bagmati river in Kathmandu. It serves as the seat of Pashupatinath -- an incarnation of Lord Shiva.

The 5th century Pashupatinath temple complex was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage Sites list in 1979.

READ MORE: 9 Hindu Temples outside India which are worth a visit

Latest India News