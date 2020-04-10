Image Source : PTI Partial 'Darbar Move' ordered in J&K due to COVID-19 (Representational Image)

The 'Darbar Move'- the six-monthly shifting of top government offices in J&K between the summer and the winter capitals of Srinagar and Jammu - will take place partially this year because of the pandemic.

An order issued on Friday by the General Administration Department said that offices will start functioning in Srinagar from May 4, but added that those employees belonging to the Valley will only move to the Valley this year, while employees belonging to the Jammu division serving in such offices will work on a 'as is where is' basis.

This means such employees will not move to the Valley during this year's Darbar move.

The order further says the situation will be reviewed after June 15, depending upon the extent and spread of COVID-19.

Since the times of the Dogra Maharajas the top offices of the government have been shuttling on a six-monthly basis between the twin capitals of Srinagar and Jammu.

