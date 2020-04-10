23 more test positive for COVID-19 in J&K, tally mounts to 207

Image Source : PTI 23 more test positive in J&K, tally mounts to 207

Twenty-three more persons tested positive on Friday in J&K as the total number of COVID-19 patients crossed the 200-mark. "Total positive cases in J&K now 207. Jammu 39; Kashmir 168. A detailed bulletin follows shortly," government spokesman Rohit Kansal tweeted. Of the 23 positive cases reported on Friday, 18 are from the Kashmir division while 5 are from the Jammu division.

So far, 10 COVID-19 patients have completely recovered, while four have died.

The number of active cases in J&K is 193 now.

