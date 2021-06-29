Reply in 2 days: Panel to Twitter on locking IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad's account

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The Parliamentary Panel also raised strong objection over the distorted map of India.

The Parliamentary panel has sought Twitter's reply within 2 days on the locking of accounts of I-T minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

The panel has also asked Google, Facebook that they have to comply with new IT rules, court orders.

The panel asked Facebook representatives if they have a policy similar to Twitter highlighting which the micro-blogging site had blocked Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad's handle last week. Facebook officials said the social media platform has no such policy.

Some of the members of the Parliamentary Panel raised the issue of 'snooping' and questioned whether Google listens to one's phone call. "It (Google) listens a few things, but not those sensitive in nature," one of the Google representatives said. "Who will decide what is sensitive and what's not?" members asked.

The panel then decided to call officials of the IT ministry to have a detailed discussion over Google's activities.

Facebook and Google officials on Tuesday deposed before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology on the issue of misuse of social media platforms.

The panel chaired by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor had asked the officials of the social media sites to appear in-person on the issue.

While from Facebook its country public policy director Shivnath Thukral and general counsel Namrata Singh deposed before the panel, Google was represented by its country head (government affairs and public policy) Aman Jain and director (legal) Gitanjali Duggal.

The agenda of the parliamentary panel meeting is to safeguard citizens' rights and prevent the misuse of social/online news media platforms.

The Parliamentary Committee on IT will also summon representatives of YouTube and other Social Media Intermediaries in the coming weeks over the issue.

Facebook and Google representatives were called days after Twitter officials deposed before the panel.

