'Happened with me too': Shashi Tharoor says Twitter deleted his post over 'copyright' issue

Moments after Union Minister for Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday said that Twitter denied him access to his own account for nearly an hour, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said the micro-blogging platform had recently deleted one of his posts.

"Raviji, the same thing just happened to me. Clearly DMCA is getting hyperactive. This tweet has been deleted by @Twitter because its video includes the copyrighted BoneyM song Rasputin," Tharoor said in a tweet.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP added that his account was unlocked after due process.

Tharoor, who is chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, said that he will be seeking an explanation from Twitter India over the brief locking of Ravi Shankar Prasad's account.

"As Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, I can state that we will be seeking an explanation from

@TwitterIndia for the locking of @rsprasad's & my accounts & the rules & procedures they follow while operating in India," the Congress leader said in a tweet.

Earlier, Union Minister Ravi Shankar said that access to his Twitter account was denied for almost over an hours when he tried to post a video clips of his TV interviews.

"Twitter denied access to my account for almost an hour on the alleged ground that there was a violation of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act of the USA and subsequently they allowed me to access the account," RS Prasad said in a series of tweets.

"It is apparent that my statements calling out the high handedness and arbitrary actions of Twitter, particularly sharing the clips of my interviews to TV channels and its powerful impact, have clearly ruffled its feathers," he added.

Prasad's account access was restored with a 'warning',"Your account has been locked because Twitter received a compliant Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) Notice for content posted to your Twitter account. Under the DMCA copyright owners can notify Twitter claiming that a user has infringed their copyrighted works. Upon receipt of a valid notice, Twitter will remove the identified material. Twitter maintains a repeat copyright infringer policy under repeat infringer accounts will be suspended. Accruing multiple DMCA strikes may lead to suspension of your account."

