Winter session: Terror outfit Sikh for Justice likely to gherao Parliament; alert issued

Alert issued after intelligence input stating terror outfit Sikh for Justice can gherao Parliament, hoist Khalistani flag

The winter session of the Parliament has begun today and will conclude on Dec 23

Intelligence agencies have asked all the agencies to remain on alert

Council General of Sikh for Justice Gurpatwant Singh Pannu released a video on YouTube

An alert has been issued after the intelligence inputs said banned terrorist organization Sikh for Justice (SFJ) can gherao the Parliament House and hoist the Khalistan flag on it. The information on the possible gherao came after the Council General of Sikh for Justice Gurpatwant Singh Pannu released a video on YouTube.

In the video, Pannu could be seen appealing to the farmers to gherao the Parliament and hoist the Khalistani flag during the winter session of Parliament.

Pannu has said in the video that the one who hoists the flag of Khalistan on the Parliament will be given a reward of 125000 US dollars.

Meanwhile, the Intelligence agencies have asked all the agencies including Delhi Police to be on alert as well as to make elaborate security arrangements around the Parliament.

The winter session of the Parliament began today and will conclude on December 23.

(With inputs from ANI)

